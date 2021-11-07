UrduPoint.com

Convocation At UMT Silkot Campus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

Convocation at UMT Silkot campus

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The third annual convocation of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Sialkot campus was held here on Sunday.

As many as 1,048 students were awarded BS, MS and MPhil degrees at the convocation.

Special chief guests of the event were chairman UMT and ILM Trust Ahmad Omar Murad, Director General UMT Abid Sherwani, Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza and Director UMT Sialkot campus Prof Dr Zafrullah Khan graced the event.

The event started with the recitation of Holy Quran and national anthem.

A special tribute to Pakistan's nuclear hero Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was paid and a documentary on his life and services for Pakistan was also presented.

In the welcome address, Director UMT Sialkot Campus Prof Dr Zafarullah Khan hoped that the graduating students would play a key role in development of the nation.

He said that in the year 2020, more than 700 research papers were published by the UMT and 20 research journals were also approved by the HEC.

Later, gold medals and certificates were also distributed among the students who secured positions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Nuclear Sialkot HEC Sunday 2020 Gold Event

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

3 minutes ago
 UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss coopera ..

UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes cen ..

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes centre stage at Expo Dubai World ..

3 hours ago
 New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World C ..

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40 NZ Vs AFG Liv ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-M ..

UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.