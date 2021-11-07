Convocation at UMT Silkot campus

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The third annual convocation of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Sialkot campus was held here on Sunday.

As many as 1,048 students were awarded BS, MS and MPhil degrees at the convocation.

Special chief guests of the event were chairman UMT and ILM Trust Ahmad Omar Murad, Director General UMT Abid Sherwani, Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza and Director UMT Sialkot campus Prof Dr Zafrullah Khan graced the event.

The event started with the recitation of Holy Quran and national anthem.

A special tribute to Pakistan's nuclear hero Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was paid and a documentary on his life and services for Pakistan was also presented.

In the welcome address, Director UMT Sialkot Campus Prof Dr Zafarullah Khan hoped that the graduating students would play a key role in development of the nation.

He said that in the year 2020, more than 700 research papers were published by the UMT and 20 research journals were also approved by the HEC.

Later, gold medals and certificates were also distributed among the students who secured positions.