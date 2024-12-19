Convocation at University of Sargodha

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The 11th convocation of the University of Sargodha (UoS) concluded here on Thursday.

The ceremony was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, with the Chairman of Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council, Rana Munawar Ghous as the chief guest. Asim Naveed Ranjha, Deputy Mayor of Slough, UK, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Controller Examinations Dr. Rihana Ilyas, Registrar Waqar Ahmed, Deans of eight faculties, and heads of departments also attend the ceremony.

On the third and last day of the convocation, degrees were conferred upon students from the Faculty of Social Sciences, Computing and Information Technology, Medical and Health Sciences, and Pharmacy. More than 27,000 degrees were awarded, with 69% of the recipients being female. A total of 363 distinction holders and 55 PhD graduates were honored with medals and cash awards for their outstanding academic achievements.

While addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas congratulated the graduates, their families, and teachers for their achievements. He shared his vision for the university, focusing on academic excellence and innovation. “We are committed to providing students with opportunities that align with modern educational and industry needs. The establishment of an Incubation Center, strong industry-academia linkages, and foreign partnerships are steps toward building a brighter future,” he stated.

Rana Munawar Ghous, praised the graduates, calling them the "hope of the nation". He encouraged them to use their knowledge and skills to bring positive change to society and emphasized the importance of honesty, hard work, and innovation. Your journey does not end here; it is just the beginning. The future of Pakistan rests on your shoulders. Strive to make a difference, he said.

