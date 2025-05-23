Convocation Ceremony Of 54th PN Staff Course Held At Pakistan Navy War College
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Convocation Ceremony of 54th Pakistan Navy Staff Course was held at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), Lahore.
According to Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy), Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.
During the ceremony, degrees were conferred upon 118 graduates, including 74 officers from Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army, and Pakistan Air Force, as well as 44 officers from friendly countries.
These countries included Bahrain, Bangladesh, Türkiye, China, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Yemen, and the UAE.
In his address, the Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the graduating officers from both Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly nations.
He lauded the high professional standards upheld by Pakistan Navy War College and emphasized the importance of understanding the evolving dynamics of modern warfare and emerging maritime security threats.
He said that the Red Sea has become a battleground for competing interests, posing a significant threat to international peace and security.
He further underlined the transformation in warfare marked by asymmetrical conflicts and the growing influence of non-state actors, and stressed the need for traditional military strategies to evolve in response to these complex challenges.
Admiral Naveed Ashraf also observed that the Indian Ocean Region remains fluid and contested, with new geopolitical realignments and ongoing power rivalries continuing to impact the regional security environment.
Referring to the recent four-day crisis between India and Pakistan, he remarked that it stands as testimony to the changing nature of warfare. The conventional, one-dimensional study of war, he asserted, is now outdated and no longer applicable.
The Chief Guest highlighted that the participation of officers from friendly countries reflects the strong bonds of friendship and mutual trust they share with Pakistan Navy.
He expressed hope that these fraternal ties would continue to grow stronger in the years ahead.
Earlier, the Commandant of Pakistan Navy War College presented an overview of the 45-week-long course, covering various professional and academic activities undertaken by the participants.
The ceremony was attended by senior military officers, civil dignitaries, and families of the graduating officers.
