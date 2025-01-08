Open Menu

Convoy Carrying Relief Items Starts Journey To Parachinar From Thall

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Convoy carrying relief items starts journey to Parachinar from Thall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A convoy carrying relief items, medicines and necessary goods has left Thall for Parachinar amid tight security and after a guarantee of safe passage by local elders.

The convoy was being stopped earlier due to incident of firing on Deputy Commissioner, however, it resumed journey to Parachinar after assurance of elders and peace committee that were formulated in peace agreement on January 1. Police and other law enforcement agencies would escort the convoy.

Under the peace agreement, locals would surrender their weapons to government in fifteen days period while bunkers would be dismantled within in a period of 30 days.

Meanwhile, government has also vowed to punish the elements and miscreants involved in attack on Deputy Commissioner.

It is worth mentioning that people of Kurram are confronting various hardships and difficulties due to closure of roads from last eighty days that resulted in acute scarcity of medicines and daily use items in the area.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Police Parachinar January From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasises crucial role of Arm ..

7 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet d ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet designation for nursing excelle ..

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mo ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum K ..

22 minutes ago
 Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures

52 minutes ago
 ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund

1 hour ago
 Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Du ..

Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator

1 hour ago
Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps ..

Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps depicting Arab lands as part o ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billion in December 2024

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal ser ..

Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal service

1 hour ago
 Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keet ..

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keeta Drones to regulate, enhance ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilater ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

2 hours ago
 SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan