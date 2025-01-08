Convoy carrying relief items starts journey to Parachinar from Thall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A convoy carrying relief items, medicines and necessary goods has left Thall for Parachinar amid tight security and after a guarantee of safe passage by local elders.

The convoy was being stopped earlier due to incident of firing on Deputy Commissioner, however, it resumed journey to Parachinar after assurance of elders and peace committee that were formulated in peace agreement on January 1. Police and other law enforcement agencies would escort the convoy.

Under the peace agreement, locals would surrender their weapons to government in fifteen days period while bunkers would be dismantled within in a period of 30 days.

Meanwhile, government has also vowed to punish the elements and miscreants involved in attack on Deputy Commissioner.

It is worth mentioning that people of Kurram are confronting various hardships and difficulties due to closure of roads from last eighty days that resulted in acute scarcity of medicines and daily use items in the area.