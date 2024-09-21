Convoy Led By KP CM Gandapur Departs For PTI Rally In Lahore
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 21, 2024 | 01:52 PM
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur left Peshawar for Swabi around 11am, comprising leaders and workers from southern districts and Peshawar city
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2024) A convoy led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has departed for the PTI rally in Lahore including baton-wielding party workers.
A special container for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister was prepared and brought to the Peshawar motorway toll plaza for the rally.
Two more containers were provided for other party leaders.
According to party sources, the convoy led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur left Peshawar for Swabi around 11am, comprising leaders and workers from southern districts and Peshawar city.
From Swabi, they will continue their journey to Lahore.
The containers are also equipped with DJ music for party anthems.
Earlier, the PTI set up a welcome camp at the Swabi interchange for workers attending the Lahore rally, where convoys from the province gathered. There are reports of excessive use of government resources for the rally, with official machinery arriving from various districts, including cranes, ambulances, fire trucks, and other vehicles.
Meanwhile, PTI's baton-wielding workers are prepared for the Lahore rally, armed to confront any obstacles. Photos of these armed workers have been shared by the Chief Minister in a WhatsApp group.
Provincial Assembly member Fazl Elahi stated that they are determined to reach Lahore today and that no one can block their path. “The groom is coming to Lahore; everyone should be ready,” he added.
Besides it, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said that the police oppression began in Lahore on Friday, with excuses being sought to arrest PTI workers. He said 20 workers were detained for holding a corner meeting last night.
He warned that Maryam Nawaz would be responsible for her underhanded tactics and urged what he said the fake government to refrain from fascism and not deprive them of their democratic rights.
“PTI desires a peaceful rally, and the fake government should also ensure a peaceful environment. They must adhere to SOPs themselves and not create excuses for arrests; PTI is not a party to be intimidated,” he added.
