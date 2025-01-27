Open Menu

Convoy Of 120 Vehicles Carrying Essential Goods Reaches Parachinar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A convoy of 120 vehicles loaded with essential goods has successfully reached Parachinar on Monday.

The convoy, consisting of food items and other supplies, made its way from Hangu to Parachinar, where relief efforts continue for the victims of Kurram.

At the same time, the distribution of financial assistance to those affected is ongoing.

According to district administration on Monday, during the last tribal council meeting on January 25, elders from Lower Kurram participated, but the elders from Upper Kurram and Parachinar refused to attend. A follow-up government delegation with the elders from Upper Kurram and Parachinar is expected soon.

Efforts are on to ensure law and order in Kurram and to secure the routes are continuing. The convoy was sent from Hangu with tight security measures.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu, Muhammad Khalid Khan, confirmed that the convoy had reached Parachinar safely. Meanwhile, Kohat Commissioner Motassim Ballah and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abbas Majid Marwat visited Bagan to assess the damages caused in the region.

The district administration has ensured the safety of the convoy, with the police and local administration providing security, while security forces are available for assistance. Strict security measures are in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

Additionally, over 4,000 overseas citizens and more than 3,000 students from Upper Kurram are awaiting a passage. Thousands of people are currently stranded on both sides.

Meanwhile, a convoy of 70 vehicles carrying food, fruits, vegetables, household goods, and medicines also departed from Tall towards Parachinar.

