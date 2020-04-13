UrduPoint.com
Convoy Of 38 'zaireen' Shifted To GMC Quarantine Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 12:04 PM

Convoy of 38 'zaireen' shifted to GMC quarantine centre

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : Another convoy of 38 'zaireen' reached Gomal Medical College quarantine center here Monday from Taftan border, said Deputy District Health Officer Dr Hafiz Farooq Gul Bhittani.

He said that most of 'zaireen' belong to Peshawar and Parachinar area, adding that Dr Dareaab Khan, Dr Inayat Mian Khel and DSP Ghazi Khan received the convoy at quarantine center, adding that Rescue 1122 teams carried out disinfectant spray on all zaireen and then they were shifted to separate room at quarantine centre.

He further said that blood samples of all the zaireen would be taken and to be sent for coronavirus diagnostic. The persons to be found negative would be allowed to leave while the positive cases would be kept at quarantine centre.

