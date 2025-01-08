Open Menu

Convoy Of 40 Truck Load Of Relief Items Dispatched To Kurram: Dr Saif

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Convoy of 40 truck load of relief items dispatched to Kurram: Dr Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Dr Saif has said that a convoy of 40 trucks carrying relief items has been sent to affected areas of Kurram.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he said that 10 trucks have been sent to Bagan while remaining 30 trucks of medicines and relief goods have been dispatched to Parachinar. He said that government is making incessant efforts for assistance and rehabilitation of affected families.

He said that convoy has been dispatched after milestone achievements gained during successful negotiation process conducted by peace Jirga and Kurram peace committee.

He said that locals agreed to remove barricades and allowed safe passage of convoy owing to successful negotiations and the role played by peace committee.

CM’s aide appreciated the efforts of local elders for peace and said that more convoys would be send to meet the needs of affected people of Kurram.

He said that government is working for establishment of lasting peace in the area besides devising a plan to ensure long lasting peace and initiate developmental process in these areas.

APP/mds/

