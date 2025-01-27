Open Menu

Convoy Of 70 Vehicles Departs For Parachinar With Essential Supplies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Convoy of 70 vehicles departs for Parachinar with essential supplies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A large convoy of 70 vehicles carrying essential goods has been dispatched to Parachinar, with police and district administration ensuring its safety, and security forces on standby for support.

According to official reports on Monday the convoy aims at supplying Parachinar with essential food items, including flour, oil, vegetables, fruits, and other goods.

The convoy comprises 20 oil tankers and multiple trucks loaded with food and medical supplies. The route starts from Tall and will head towards Parachinar.

Authorities have vowed to deal firmly with any untoward incident.

Government sources revealed that the demolition of illegal bunkers is expected to resume today, besides renovations of damaged buildings in Bagan Bazaar.

Efforts to provide financial assistance to the affected people of Kurram District are also underway.

Today’s convoy includes petroleum products, flour, sugar, fruits, vegetables, medicines, and other essentials to meet the needs of the residents.

Government officials stated that tribal elders from Lower Kurram participated in a government jirga held in Kohat the other day, while elders from Upper Kurram and Parachinar declined to attend. However, a government jirga with Upper Kurram and Parachinar leaders is expected soon.

The convoy’s security is being jointly handled by the police, district administration, and security forces. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to take strict action against any disruptions during the operation.

APP/vak

