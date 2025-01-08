Open Menu

Convoy Of Relief Trucks Arrives Safely In Kurram: Deputy Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Convoy of relief trucks arrives safely in Kurram: Deputy Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Ashfaq Khan, confirmed the safe arrival of a convoy of 20 trucks carrying relief goods and edible items in the region.

In a statement , he termed the arrival of the convoy as a positive step towards restoring peace and stability in Kurram.

The Deputy Commissioner assured that additional convoys would be dispatched to provide maximum relief to the people and address their pressing needs.

Ashfaq Khan also vowed that those responsible for the recent attack on the Deputy Commissioner of Kurram would be held accountable and brought to justice.

He urged the local population to cooperate with the district administration and security forces to ensure the restoration of peace and order in the region.

Related Topics

Attack

Recent Stories

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billion in December 2024

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal ser ..

Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal service

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keet ..

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keeta Drones to regulate, enhance ..

12 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilater ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

27 minutes ago
 SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah

27 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishi ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..

57 minutes ago
Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins ..

Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

57 minutes ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 champi ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025

58 minutes ago
 UAE to host six global conferences for first time ..

UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Busin ..

RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..

1 hour ago
 PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticket ..

PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan