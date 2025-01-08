Convoy Of Relief Trucks Arrives Safely In Kurram: Deputy Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Ashfaq Khan, confirmed the safe arrival of a convoy of 20 trucks carrying relief goods and edible items in the region.
In a statement , he termed the arrival of the convoy as a positive step towards restoring peace and stability in Kurram.
The Deputy Commissioner assured that additional convoys would be dispatched to provide maximum relief to the people and address their pressing needs.
Ashfaq Khan also vowed that those responsible for the recent attack on the Deputy Commissioner of Kurram would be held accountable and brought to justice.
He urged the local population to cooperate with the district administration and security forces to ensure the restoration of peace and order in the region.
