COO Reviews Arrangements For Hajj Operation At Bacha Khan International Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:02 PM

COO reviews arrangements for hajj operation at Bacha Khan International Airport

A meeting presided by Chief Operating Officer(COO) of Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar Obaid Ur Rehman Abbasi pertaining to hajj operation and arrangement for intending pilgrimages at BKIA, here on Thursday

The meeting was attended by Director Hajj Shakeel Ahmad Sethi and concerned officers of DC Office, Police Department, FIA, Press Information Department (PID), Customs, Anti-Narcotics, Pak-Army, Cantonment board Peshawar, Private Hajj Operators and Managers of PIA, Air Blue and Saudi Airlines While presiding over the meeting Obaid Ur Rehman Abbasi categorically said that there will be no compromise on the provision of facilities to intending pilgrims during Hajj Operation which is going to be started on July 5, 2019. He said that all the stakeholders should leave no stone un-turned to facilitate the intending pilgrims, negligence in this regard will not be tolerated in the entire Hajj Operation.

Abbasi said that a Joint Search Team (JST) consisting of FIA, ANF & ASF has been constituted for Hajj Operation.

He said that Police department to depute sufficient contingent on airport rout to control the traffic system in a befitting manner. He said that we are dedicated and committed to provide facilities and an easy process system to the intending pilgrims.

"A vaccine facilitation counter will also be established at BKIA, Peshawar to vaccinate the remaining intending pilgrims," added Obaid Ur Rehman Abbasi. He said all the concerned departments to appoint a focal person and his cell number to be provided to Hajj Operation Officer, who will be available round the clock for pilgrims' facilitation.

First flight of intending pilgrims from Peshawar will leave for Madina (Saudi Arabia) on July 5, 2019 at 04:00 pm through Saudi Airline. A total 19 thousand under government scheme and 12500 as private intending pilgrims will leave for Saudi Arabia from BKIA, Peshawar. PIA will operate 14 flights for 10 thousand intending pilgrims, Air Blue will operate 6 flights for 3300 while Saudi Airline in its schedule 30 flights will accommodate 8120 intending pilgrims during hajj operation.

