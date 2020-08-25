Cook hands over cash-filled wallet to owner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :A cook working at a Timergara rest house set an example of honesty by returning a wallet filled with cash to its owner, which he lost during a meeting in the rest house.

In-charge of Timergara Rest House, Wasil Khan said that Managing Director Darman Students Hostel, Suhaib Ahmad had lost his wallet in the rest house that was found by the cook, named Bacha Gee.

He said there were Rs75,000/- foreign Currency and some important documents in the wallet.

The owner of the wallet was contacted and informed that his wallet has been found.

Suhaib Ahmad came to the rest house and received his wallet.

He said he was totally unaware that he had left it at the rest house. He gave Rs5000 as a reward to cook Bacha Gee and appreciated his honesty.

He also handed over commendation certificates to all the employees of the rest house.