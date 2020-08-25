UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cook Hands Over Cash-filled Wallet To Owner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Cook hands over cash-filled wallet to owner

A cook working at a Timergara rest house set an example of honesty by returning a wallet filled with cash to its owner, which he lost during a meeting in the rest house

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :A cook working at a Timergara rest house set an example of honesty by returning a wallet filled with cash to its owner, which he lost during a meeting in the rest house.

In-charge of Timergara Rest House, Wasil Khan said that Managing Director Darman Students Hostel, Suhaib Ahmad had lost his wallet in the rest house that was found by the cook, named Bacha Gee.

He said there were Rs75,000/- foreign Currency and some important documents in the wallet.

The owner of the wallet was contacted and informed that his wallet has been found.

Suhaib Ahmad came to the rest house and received his wallet.

He said he was totally unaware that he had left it at the rest house. He gave Rs5000 as a reward to cook Bacha Gee and appreciated his honesty.

He also handed over commendation certificates to all the employees of the rest house.

Related Topics

Timergara All

Recent Stories

Preoccupied drivers a danger to roads users: ADP

7 minutes ago

DHA completes first phase of expansion of Dubai Ho ..

7 minutes ago

Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted exemption from app ..

21 minutes ago

Zayed University switches to hybrid model of teach ..

37 minutes ago

Ukraine's Tymoshenko Receives Intensive Treatment ..

1 minute ago

Ayesha appointed IFA Women wing president

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.