Cooking Oil Factory Sealed For Using Animal Fat, Offal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Cooking oil factory sealed for using animal fat, offal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :District administration has sealed a factory using animal fat and offal in manufacturing unhygienic cooking oil and Ghee here at Fish Market road on Wednesday night.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Karim Khan, the Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood alongwith officers of concerned departments conducted a raid at a cooking oil and Ghee manufacturing factory near Fish Market.

The officer seized one mini truck loaded with sub-standard cooking oil and Ghee manufactured by using animal fat and offal. The assistant commissioner also sealed the factory and got registered FIR against the factory owner Sheikh Abdul Rehman with the Lohari Gate police station.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Khawaja Umair Mahmood said that unhygienic cooking oil and Ghee was being manufactured by using animal fat and offal in the factory. He said that the cooking oil and Ghee was being supplied across the district.

Khawaja Umair said that seized unhygienic cooking oil and Ghee would be disposed off and added that checking of all oil plants has been started by the district administration and the people involved in manufacturing unhygienic cooking oil and Ghee would be treated with iron hands.

