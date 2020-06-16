Cooking oil, ghee mill catches fire in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :A huge fire broke out at a Dalda cooking oil and ghee mill located in an area of Kalayam Shareef here on Tuesday evening.

According to Rescue 1122. the fire spread quickly and engulfed the entire building and godown which supplies cooking oil and ghee to different areas.

The rescue have estimated loss of millions of rupees due to blaze.

Fire tenders of surrounding areas have also reached on spot and were trying to extinguish the blaze.