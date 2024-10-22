Cooking oil unit fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine of Rs 200,000

on a cooking oil unit for using substandard ingredients in

the preparation of oil.

A food safety team raided at an oil making unit at Sammundri

road and collected ghee and oil samples for laboratory analysis.

The lab reports showed reading of acid in the ghee unmatched

with the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.