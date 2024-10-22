Cooking Oil Unit Fined
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine of Rs 200,000
on a cooking oil unit for using substandard ingredients in
the preparation of oil.
A food safety team raided at an oil making unit at Sammundri
road and collected ghee and oil samples for laboratory analysis.
The lab reports showed reading of acid in the ghee unmatched
with the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.
