UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cool, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Cool, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts while very cool along with frosty in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at - 6.5 degree centigrade - 8.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat and -7.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Friday.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Kalat Ziarat

Recent Stories

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

3 minutes ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

33 minutes ago

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance su ..

34 minutes ago

137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34 minutes ago

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

40 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.