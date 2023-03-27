Cool Ramazan predicted, 2 more wet spells likely this week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The meteorological department has predicted a cool Ramazan and two more rainy spells in the country including Punjab from Wednesday to Friday, and temperature will remain between 14 to 23 degree Celsius during this period of time.

The first wet spell is likely to start from Tuesday, which will persist till Friday, and soon after that spell, another system is likely to grip most parts of the country for rains, from Saturday to Tuesday (April 1 to 4).

According to a spokesman for Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country from March 28, likely to grip upper and central parts on March 29 and likely to persist in upper parts of the country till March 31.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar khan on Wednesday and Thursday.

Also, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the high mountains) with few moderate to isolated heavy falls with hailstorm is expected in Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from Tuesday night to Friday intermittently.

Another westerly wave is expected to enter western and upper parts of the country from April 1, and likely to persist over Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan till April 4.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has advised people to take precautionary measures. Strong winds and hailstorm may damage infrastructure and standing crops, particularly wheat, in the country. Farmers should irrigate the crops keeping in view the PMD forecast, a spokesman for the PDMA said in a statement.

He said that heavy rains might cause flash floods in certain areas, while urban flooding may disrupt life in Lahore from March 29 to 31. Also, landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period.

Day temperatures are likely to fall significantly during the spell, and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period, he concluded.