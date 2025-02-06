ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Pediatric Association expert appealed to parents Thursday to ensure their children receive 15-20 doses of polio vaccine in frequent drives to boost immunity, while also seeking public cooperation with polio teams ahead of the February 9 vaccination campaign.

Pediatric expert Dr Dur e Shahwar in her exclusive conversation with a private news channel urged parents to change their attitude towards polio vaccination and ensure their children receive all frequent drops during vaccination drives.

The government has indeed launched the year's first nationwide anti-polio campaign, which started on February 3 and will run until February 9, she highlighted.

The campaign aims to administer polio drops to over 4 crore children under the age of five, in an effort to eradicate the disease, she added.

This initiative is part of the government's determination to completely eliminate polio from the country by 2025. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his commitment to this goal, emphasizing the importance of dedicated teamwork and international support in the fight against polio, she said.

She emphasized that this is crucial to secure their children' s future and protect them from the debilitating disease.

Dr Shahwar appealed to parents to cooperate with polio teams and open their doors for vaccinators, stressing that every dose counts in building immunity against polio.

She also warned that if Pakistani citizens travel abroad with undetected polio, they risk transmitting the virus to other countries, which could have far-reaching consequences for global health.

Dr Shahwar revealed that recent environmental samples have tested positive for polio virus, highlighting the ongoing risk of transmission and the need for sustained vaccination efforts.

She further mentioned that Pakistan, alongside Afghanistan, remains one of the last two countries in the world where polio is still endemic.

The spread of false information on social media has contributed to widespread misconceptions about the polio vaccine, she regretted.

To overcome these challenges, the government has been conducting extensive polio vaccination drives at every union council level, leveraging social media platforms to raise awareness and promote the importance of vaccination, she said.

By utilizing these channels, the government aims to reach a wider audience, dispel misconceptions, and encourage parents to vaccinate their children, she added.