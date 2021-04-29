Cooperation between Pakistan, Greece to prevent human trafficking stressed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Interior Minister and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR), Senator A. Rehman Malik in a meeting with Greek Ambassador in Pakistan, Andreas Papastavrou Thursday stressed the need to enhance cooperation between the two countries to prevent human trafficking.

During the meeting, the two exchanged views over bilateral relations, regional situation and matters of mutual interest.

They discussed the issue of illegal Pakistani immigrants in Greece and vowed to enhance cooperation for prevention of human trafficking.

Senator A. Rehman Malik welcomed and extended his best wishes to the ambassador and said that the bond of friendship between Greece and Pakistan is very strong and Pakistan values its relations with Greece.

He said that Greece had always stood by Pakistan in difficult situations.

He expressed that Pakistan always wanted to further cement the existing brotherly bond between the two countries.

He cherished the good memories of his visits to Greece and said that Greece was an important country that contained oldest relics of various civilizations.

Greek Ambassador thanked Senator A. Rehman Malik and said that he had been enjoying his stay in Pakistan as its people are very friendly and hospitable.

He said that Pakistan and Greece had good relations at all levels.

He said that Greece had always desired peaceful solution to Kashmir issue according to international laws.

Former Interior Minister Senator A. Rehman Malik also presented him a set of his books.

Greek Ambassador thanked him and appreciated his literary work.