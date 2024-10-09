Cooperation Between Police, Legal Community Stressed
Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank, Cadet Haji Nasir Khan has underlined the need for taking more measures to further improve the investigation process.
He expressed these views during a meeting with the President of the District Bar Association Tank, Pir Abdul Ghaffar at his office to discuss measures to strengthen cooperation between the police and the legal community.
According to the police spokesperson, they stressed the importance of law enforcement and transparency in judicial proceedings.
Pir Abdul Ghaffar assured complete cooperation from the Bar Association and praised the police's professional expertise in legal matters.
They also discussed improving the investigation process, reducing legal complexities, and joint efforts to combat crime.
They expressed their commitment to work together in the public interest and for the dispensation of speedy justice.
