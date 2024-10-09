Open Menu

Cooperation Between Police, Legal Community Stressed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Cooperation between police, legal community stressed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank, Cadet Haji Nasir Khan has underlined the need for taking more measures to further improve the investigation process.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the President of the District Bar Association Tank, Pir Abdul Ghaffar at his office to discuss measures to strengthen cooperation between the police and the legal community.

According to the police spokesperson, they stressed the importance of law enforcement and transparency in judicial proceedings.

Pir Abdul Ghaffar assured complete cooperation from the Bar Association and praised the police's professional expertise in legal matters.

They also discussed improving the investigation process, reducing legal complexities, and joint efforts to combat crime.

They expressed their commitment to work together in the public interest and for the dispensation of speedy justice.

Related Topics

Police Nasir Tank From

Recent Stories

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300 ..

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..

14 hours ago
 Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI break ..

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs

14 hours ago
 NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 ..

NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva

14 hours ago
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri pe ..

Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official

14 hours ago
 13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies ..

13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial

14 hours ago
 Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces fo ..

Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane

14 hours ago
 Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

14 hours ago
 Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Gov ..

Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor

14 hours ago
 PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Tal ..

PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan