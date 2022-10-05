Cooperation in ICT field beneficial for Pakistan, Japan: Amin

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said that the cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) is very beneficial for the two countries

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said that the cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) is very beneficial for the two countries.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Japanese company M/s. Plus-W, Inc. led by its CEO Ms Wakako Sakurari, said a news release.

During a meeting, matters related to imparting training to Pakistani IT professionals and establishing Japanese centres in Pakistani universities were discussed during the meeting.

The Minister said Japanese experts formed a joint venture with Pakistani companies and impart training to Pakistani IT professionals.

He said that Pakistan has about 5000 ICT companies and 300,000 ICT technicians and it produces 20,000 IT graduates every year. Japan would need around 800,000 IT engineers by 2030.

Lauding the role of Ministry of IT and Telecom, the Japanese delegation said Pakistan has great talent in the field of IT and Telecom.