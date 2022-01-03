Cooperation needed to solve water related issues: SACM Hasaan Khawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) Hasaan Khawar on Monday said that neutral observance could resolve water issues between Sindh and Punjab as the matter was not being resolved due to non-cooperation of Sindh Province.

While addressing a press conference along with Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari, the SACM emphasised that the government was fully focused to develop Punjab and pointed out that the irrigation sector reforms were not done in the past 70 years.

The Irrigation minister pointed out Punjab was the only province that was working on water development resources.

Giving details, he said, "Punjab enjoys the world's best irrigation system that irrigates over 20 million acres of land." He further said that the Jalalpur canal irrigation system was an important mega project as 117-kilometre long canal from Rasul Barrage in the Jehlum canal would irrigate 1.70 lakh acres of land in PD Khan and Khushab. Meanwhile, the PTI government had completed important barrages restoration projects including Panjnad barrage where work had been completed to irrigate 1.6 million acres of land in a better way, he said.

Mohsin Leghari said that the Trimmu barrage restoration project had been completed as well. Meanwhile, work on the restoration of the Salam barrage was in progress as 1.70 lakh acres of land would be better irrigated after the completion of this project.

The Irrigation department was working on small dams in the Pothohar region including Dodhocha dam which would provide 35 million gallons of water to the people of Rawalpindi daily, he added.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation department had started working to implement the e-abiyana system across Punjab and the e-procurement system had also been enforced to ensure transparency in the contract rewarding process.

The government had approved the Punjab water act 2019 to ensure improvement in water management, he added.

Mohsin Leghari disclosed that 27,000 water theft cases had been reported in the campaign against water theft. Around 2,600 FIRs had been lodged besides arresting 1,000 persons involved in water theft, he added. He said the human resource management system had been enforced to digitize the Irrigation department.

Replying to the media questions, SACM Hasaan Khawar said that Sehat card was a ray of hope for people. This would maintain healthy competition between private hospitals while decreasing the load on government hospitals, he added.

The Special Assistant said the government was focused to develop Punjab through long term projects and reforms. To a question, the SACM said the situation of the corona was being monitored and vaccination was more focussed instead of lockdown to keep the wheel of the economy running.

Bilal Yasin incident was being investigated and CM was monitoring it, he added.