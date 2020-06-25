Cooperation, not confrontation key to realize true potential of South Asia: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the cooperation, not the confrontation, must be the key dynamic to help realize the true potential of more than 1.5 billion people of South Asia.

The prime minister, in a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, said the goals of sustainable development and prosperity should be advanced through regional cooperation, including the platform of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), a PM Office press release said.

He commended the efforts made by Sri Lanka to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He also briefed the Sri Lankan president about the latest situation in Pakistan and the steps taken by the government to contain COVID-19 and efforts to save lives, secure livelihoods, and sustain the economy.

The prime minister apprised the Sri Lankan president of his "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for the developing countries to mitigate the severe socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.

He underscored that the developing countries were particularly vulnerable. Stressing the need for a holistic solution, he underlined the importance of the developed and developing countries growing together.

The prime minister shared his perspective on the grave situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and underscored the imperative of peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

He reiterated the invitation to the Sri Lankan president to visit Pakistan once the COVID-19 situation improves.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact to coordinate regional response to the COVID-19-related and other challenges and to realize the opportunities.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are bound by a close, friendly relationship based on mutual trust, mutual respect and sovereign equality.\932