UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cooperation, Not Confrontation Key To Realize True Potential Of South Asia: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 08:10 PM

Cooperation, not confrontation key to realize true potential of South Asia: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the cooperation, not the confrontation, must be the key dynamic to help realize the true potential of more than 1.5 billion people of South Asia.

The prime minister, in a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, said the goals of sustainable development and prosperity should be advanced through regional cooperation, including the platform of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), a PM Office press release said.

He commended the efforts made by Sri Lanka to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He also briefed the Sri Lankan president about the latest situation in Pakistan and the steps taken by the government to contain COVID-19 and efforts to save lives, secure livelihoods, and sustain the economy.

The prime minister apprised the Sri Lankan president of his "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for the developing countries to mitigate the severe socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.

He underscored that the developing countries were particularly vulnerable. Stressing the need for a holistic solution, he underlined the importance of the developed and developing countries growing together.

The prime minister shared his perspective on the grave situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and underscored the imperative of peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

He reiterated the invitation to the Sri Lankan president to visit Pakistan once the COVID-19 situation improves.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact to coordinate regional response to the COVID-19-related and other challenges and to realize the opportunities.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are bound by a close, friendly relationship based on mutual trust, mutual respect and sovereign equality.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Sri Lanka Visit Jammu Government Asia Billion

Recent Stories

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

2 hours ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

2 hours ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

2 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

3 hours ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.