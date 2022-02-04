BEIJING, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday reiterated Pakistan's stance that the key driver in international politics should be cooperation, rather than confrontation as the world did not need another Cold War.

"In view of myriad global challenges, the world does not need another Cold War. Divisions can result in mounting sufferings and prevent common benefits. Pakistan is, therefore, of the belief that the key driver in international politics should be cooperation, rather than confrontation," he said.

The prime minister, in an exclusive session with the heads and representatives of leading Chinese think tanks, universities and Pakistan Study Centers during his four-day China visit, recalled that Pakistan in the past had played a role in building bridges and remained ready to do so again.

Referring to Pakistan's National Security Policy, Imran Khan stressed that his government put economic security at its core. This vision was built upon connectivity and development partnership for which China remained an indispensable partner for Pakistan, he added.

During the session, the prime minister emphasized the importance of Pakistan-China relationship, and ensuring regional stability and prosperity.

He highlighted China-Pakistan common position on multilateral forums, and reaffirmed Pakistan's firm commitment to One-China Policy and other issues of core interests.

The prime minister also thanked China for its unwavering support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He spoke about importance of Pakistan-China ties in ensuring regional stability and prosperity.

Reaffirming Pakistan's All-Weather Strategic Partnership with China, the prime minister highlighted the importance of CPEC as a flagship project of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative.

He emphasized that while Phase-I of the CPEC was focused on infrastructure development and connectivity, the next phase would focus on industrialization, cooperation in information technology and agricultural transformation.

The prime minister highlighted that Pakistan was offering incentives for investment that were at par with or better than other investment destinations.

Discussing the regional dynamics, he said he believed that it was in the mutual interest of Pakistan and China to cooperate in ensuring peace and security in Afghanistan.

He called on the international community that Afghans were not left alone in the time of need. He underlined the importance of Pakistan and China working with Afghanistan to advance shared objectives of peace, development and connectivity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan pointed to India's aggressive behaviour and the prevailing Hindutva ideology as a threat to regional peace and a cause of lingering instability of region.

He said the world must pay attention to India's continued atrocities and oppression against the people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He stressed on the importance of further strengthening people-to-people contacts, including cultural and academic linkages between think tanks, universities and research institutions of Pakistan and China.

He also emphasized on the need for greater efforts for joint research and intellectual dialogue to better appreciate the common threats and opportunities facing the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, SAPM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yousaf and senior officials.