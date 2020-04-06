Cooperation of all institutions need of time: Add IG operations

Additional IG operations Inam Ghani Monday said collaboration and concerted efforts of all institutions as well as departments was vital to fight against Covid-19 pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional IG operations Inam Ghani Monday said collaboration and concerted efforts of all institutions as well as departments was vital to fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

During a meeting with Khalid Qazi, director Nimir Industrial Chemicals and Shabbir Hussain,director Zil Limited, here at Central Police Office he said that police force was on the front line to prevent spread out of Corona virus .Additional IG dilated that police force was engaged in streets, mohallas and roads for implementation of measures taken by the government. "Despite all dangers the police force is doing their duties diligently".

However,he added that every possible step was being taken for the protection of policemen deputed in the field and other places.

During the meeting, Khalid Qazi and Shabbir Hussain acknowledged the efforts of Punjab Police in the fight against Corona virus. They handed over 15000 soap bars and 200 hand sanitizer bottles to Additional IG Operations for the use by police force.

Inam Ghani appreciated the gesture to provide essential safety items for the police force doing front line duty in fight against covid-19.