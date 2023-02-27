UrduPoint.com

Cooperation Of Business Community Plays Key Role In Controlling Crime: SSP Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 02:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :SSP Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik has said that the cooperation of citizens and business community plays a key role in controlling crime.

Talking to a delegation of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) at his office here on Monday, the SSP said the role of citizens and the business community in maintaining peace could not be ignored.

He said the police will protect life, property and dignity of the people and no stone would be left unturned for the purpose.

SSP Malik said the mutual relations between the police and the business community would be strengthened, he said.

