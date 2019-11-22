UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cooperation Of Lahorites Vital To Ensure Cleanliness In City Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 10:10 PM

Cooperation of Lahorites vital to ensure cleanliness in city Lahore

Cooperation of people is vital to ensure cleanliness in the provincial capital so they must act as responsible citizens in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Cooperation of people is vital to ensure cleanliness in the provincial capital so they must act as responsible citizens in this regard.

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director (MD) Rao Imtiaz Ahmad said this in a statement issued here on Friday.

"People must throw garbage in dustbins instead of throwing it improperly," he maintained.

LWMC Communication department Head Jamil Khawar said that people must contact helpline 1139 to lodge their complaint besides using "Clean Lahore" mobile application for the purpose.

It is pertinent to mention here that LWMC under its awareness drive sensitized the people to maintain cleanliness in mosques besides how to deal with smog.

After Juma prayer, in different areas the LWMC social mobilizers distributed pamphlets among the 'Namazis' and urged them to play their role in keeping the mosques and surroundings clean.

Related Topics

Lahore Mobile Company Prayer

Recent Stories

Husband, wife lose life as passenger coach hits mo ..

1 minute ago

As economy put into right direction, govt to focus ..

1 minute ago

Palestine's Hamas Denies Reports About Progress on ..

1 minute ago

Firing incidents claims two lives in Quetta

6 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model court awards life imprisonment to ..

6 minutes ago

Moscow, Mumbai Seek to Cooperate in Transport, Urb ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.