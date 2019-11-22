Cooperation of Lahorites vital to ensure cleanliness in city Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Cooperation of people is vital to ensure cleanliness in the provincial capital so they must act as responsible citizens in this regard.

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director (MD) Rao Imtiaz Ahmad said this in a statement issued here on Friday.

"People must throw garbage in dustbins instead of throwing it improperly," he maintained.

LWMC Communication department Head Jamil Khawar said that people must contact helpline 1139 to lodge their complaint besides using "Clean Lahore" mobile application for the purpose.

It is pertinent to mention here that LWMC under its awareness drive sensitized the people to maintain cleanliness in mosques besides how to deal with smog.

After Juma prayer, in different areas the LWMC social mobilizers distributed pamphlets among the 'Namazis' and urged them to play their role in keeping the mosques and surroundings clean.