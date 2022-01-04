Cooperation of parents imperative for polio campaign: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja on Monday said cooperation of every person of the district, particularly parents,was imperative for making the Polio campaign successful

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja on Monday said cooperation of every person of the district, particularly parents,was imperative for making the Polio campaign successful.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC expressed these views while chairing a meeting in his office with the officers of health department regarding arrangements made for anti-Polio and Corona vaccination to be held from 24 to 30.

The DC strictly warned health department to conduct immunization drives amicably and ensure door-to-door inoculation of polio drops to children under five year of age besides completion of the corona vaccine of people who were not yet vaccinated. DC warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.