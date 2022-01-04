UrduPoint.com

Cooperation Of Parents Imperative For Polio Campaign: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Cooperation of parents imperative for polio campaign: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja on Monday said cooperation of every person of the district, particularly parents,was imperative for making the Polio campaign successful

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja on Monday said cooperation of every person of the district, particularly parents,was imperative for making the Polio campaign successful.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC expressed these views while chairing a meeting in his office with the officers of health department regarding arrangements made for anti-Polio and Corona vaccination to be held from 24 to 30.

The DC strictly warned health department to conduct immunization drives amicably and ensure door-to-door inoculation of polio drops to children under five year of age besides completion of the corona vaccine of people who were not yet vaccinated. DC warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Polio From

Recent Stories

Chairman PHA inaugurates Jinnah Park

Chairman PHA inaugurates Jinnah Park

2 minutes ago
 Rally held to realize UN to implement resolutions ..

Rally held to realize UN to implement resolutions on Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt extends health emergency for 3 more months ..

KP Govt extends health emergency for 3 more months

2 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

2 minutes ago
 VIS maintains ratings of SFPL

VIS maintains ratings of SFPL

5 minutes ago
 Date extended for registration of Punjab Talent Hu ..

Date extended for registration of Punjab Talent Hunt Program

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.