Cooperation Of Parents Important For Keeping Bahawalpur Division Polio-free: Commissioner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:25 PM

Cooperation of parents important for keeping Bahawalpur division polio-free: Commissioner

Bahawalpur Division is polio-free due to the efforts of the health department and cooperation from parents is indispensable to keep polio away from children

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Bahawalpur Division is polio-free due to the efforts of the health department and cooperation from parents is indispensable to keep polio away from children.

According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, it was national duty of parents to administer anti-polio vaccines to their children.

He said that people who are spreading false propaganda against polio vaccines are enemies of Pakistan.

He said that the polio vaccines administered top children are authentic and laboratory tested.

He appreciated the efforts of polio teams who are going door-to-door for giving vaccines to children. Commissioner has urged parents to pay no heed to false propaganda and secure their children from the menace of polio.

