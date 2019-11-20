Cooperation of parents vital for eradication of Polio: Momina Basit

(@FahadShabbir)

Member KP Assembly Momina Basit Wednesday urged parents of children under five-year of age to get their children vaccinate against crippling polio disease without any attention to rumors being spread by certain elements to distort image of the country

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Member KP Assembly Momina Basit Wednesday urged parents of children under five-year of age to get their children vaccinate against crippling polio disease without any attention to rumors being spread by certain elements to distort image of the country.

She said this after administering polio drops to vulnerable children at Women and Children Hospital Abbottabad. Talking to parents, she said if we fail to vaccinate our children it would ruin the life of several.

Momina Basit stated that PTI government is committed to eradicating polio from the country and have started drive in all over the country where millions of the children would be vaccinated.

She said that for the eradication of Polio from Pakistan the cooperation of parents is must.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Minhaj informed the MPA that during four-day anti polio drive as many as 222,000 children of district Abbottabad would be immunized with the help of 790 teams and at 34 mobile centers.

He further said that to monitor the anti-polio drive various teams of health department and district administration have been deputed to monitor the drive.