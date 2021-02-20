Cooperation of private sector imperative to achieve literacy target: Raja Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Literacy Raja Rashid Hafeez said that government was taking many steps to achieve literacy target but cooperation of private sector was imperative in this regard.

He was addressing a meeting of Private Schools Association at a local college.

He discussed with them various matters to increase enrolment in schools.

Raja Rashid Hafeez asked the management of private schools to provide education to the deprived children in second shift in their schools.

In this regard, they should allocate one room and at least two teachers in each school so that literacy rate could be increased in the society.

Additional Secretary Literacy Bashir Ahmad Zahid Goraya, Deputy Chief Adviser JICA Abid Gul, DO Literacy Naveed-ul-Haq, Khalid Hayat Kamoka, Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi, Mian Nadeem Ahmed, Rana Shahid Muqrib,Asad Bashir Gul and others also spoke on the occasion.