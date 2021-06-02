Cooperation of religious scholars essential to eliminate COVID-19: Governor Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai here on Wednesday said the deadly coronavirus is a global epidemic and cooperation of religious scholars is need of the time to eradicate its harmful effects of the virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai here on Wednesday said the deadly coronavirus is a global epidemic and cooperation of religious scholars is need of the time to eradicate its harmful effects of the virus.

He stressed on the health experts and medics as frontline workers to defeat the COVID-19 and make their utmost efforts against public suspicions about the anti- corona vaccination.

The Governor expressed these views while talking to eminent scholars from across the province who called on him at Governor House.

The Governor said, the President of Pakistan on Wednesday has held video conference with renowned scholars of the country and stressed them to create awareness among people to take precautionary measures against coronavirus and vaccination.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri was also present at the video conference, he told.

The Governor said that during the first wave of corona virus, President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi maintained constant contraction and consultation with scholars across the country to save the people from first wave of coronavirus and he set a new example of successful strategy and now his sincere efforts in the third wave of deadly virus and especially in the vaccination phase are commendable.

Eminent scholars belonging to different schools of thought, besides Provincial Secretary Baloch Aziz, Principal Secretary to Governor Shahnawaz Ali were also present on the occasion.