Cooperation Of Stakeholders Sought To Keep City Peaceful During 12 Rabi Ul Awal Religious Ceremonies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Police would provide foolproof security to all the religious ceremonies of 12th Rabi ul Awal (Day observed to remember the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)) as the cooperation was sought from all stakeholders to keep the city peaceful

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Police would provide foolproof security to all the religious ceremonies of 12th Rabi ul Awal (Day observed to remember the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)) as the cooperation was sought from all stakeholders to keep the city peaceful.

These views were expressed by the District Police Officer(DPO) Abbottabad Sajjad Khan, Tehsil Chairman Atif Munsif Khan, SP Headquarters Arif Javed SP Ishtiaq Khan and others while addressing the meeting held in Town Hall Havelian, on Thursday, regarding the upcoming occasion and related religious ceremonies of 12th of Rabi ul Awal.

DPO Sajjad Khan said that Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) is a blessing for every Muslim and happiness should be expressed in such a manner that does not cause any inconvenience to any other Muslim.

He said that islam teaches us to follow the life of the Prophet (PBUH) which then leads a believer to rectify his/her actions and the promotion of social values.

On the occasion, Maulana Abdul Waheed of Sirat Committee, Maulana Manzoor Ahmad, Khatib Central Jama Masjid Mufti Muhammad Qasim Al Hashemi, Syed Abrar Shah of Milad Committee and Qari Yasir Tanoli and other personalities participated.

