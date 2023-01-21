UrduPoint.com

Cooperation To Be Provided To ECP For Holding Free, Fair Election: Azam Khan

Published January 21, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Azam Khan Saturday said that cooperation would be extended to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold a free and fair electoral process.

He was talking to media men soon after naming him as the next caretaker Chief Minister and signing of the summary by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali. The Caretaker Chief Minister said that he had also provided full cooperation of the Election Commission during his capacity as Interior Secretary.

He said that efforts would be made to further strengthen the security situation in the existing scenario.

He also said that measures would be taken to control inflation through well devised strategy and proper planning.

The oath taking ceremony of the Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan will take place at around 4.00 p.m today (Saturday).

Earlier, the KP Governor signed the summary to appoint Mohammad Azam Khan as Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The name of caretaker Chief Minister was suggested by ex-Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrrani during a joint press conference.

