UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cooperative Department Distributes Rs270 Million Loans To 3131 Farmers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:59 PM

Cooperative department distributes Rs270 million loans to 3131 farmers

The Cooperative Societies department Sargodha division has granted more than Rs277.8 million loans among 3131 farmers across division in financial year 2018-19 and also ensured hundred percent recoveries

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Cooperative Societies department Sargodha division has granted more than Rs277.8 million loans among 3131 farmers across division in financial year 2018-19 and also ensured hundred percent recoveries.

The Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies Sargodha division told APP that Rs39 million amounts have been released among farmers of the Sargodha district in year 2018 for Kharif crops.

A total Rs21.7 million have also been sanctioned in Khushab district, Rs11.8 million in Mianwali and Rs21.6 million loans in Bhakkar district.

He further briefed that during 2018-19 for Rabi crops, a total Rs37.8 million loans were distributed among 1107 farmers by 223 societies in the Sargodha district, Rs 27 million among 550 farmers by 116 societies in Khushab, Rs11.

5 million among 449 farmers from 84 societies in Mianwali and Rs 21 million to 1025 farmers of 169 societies.

He said that Rs99.63 million have been recovered adding that Rs40 million loans were also released in 2019 for Kharif crops among 1107 farmers in Sargodha district, Rs21.6 million among 550 farmers in Khushab, Rs 10.8 million loans to 449 farmers in Mianwali while Rs 19.5 million to 1025 farmers of Bhakkar district.

The livelihood of farmers was improving with the easy loans which will also contribute to overcome food shortage in the country and also boost the crops yields.

Related Topics

Shortage Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali 2018 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Sahiwal killings: victim family says "it was an ac ..

22 minutes ago

Afridi says "We all are pathan" instead of saying ..

43 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of count ..

2 minutes ago

G5 Sahel Says Russia's Support in Counterterrorism ..

2 minutes ago

Prodi Сalls for Joint Political Action to Prevail ..

2 minutes ago

South Korean Court Arrests Ex-Justice Minister's W ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.