Cooperative department distributes Rs270 million loans to 3131 farmers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Cooperative Societies department Sargodha division has granted more than Rs277.8 million loans among 3131 farmers across division in financial year 2018-19 and also ensured hundred percent recoveries.

The Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies Sargodha division told APP that Rs39 million amounts have been released among farmers of the Sargodha district in year 2018 for Kharif crops.

A total Rs21.7 million have also been sanctioned in Khushab district, Rs11.8 million in Mianwali and Rs21.6 million loans in Bhakkar district.

He further briefed that during 2018-19 for Rabi crops, a total Rs37.8 million loans were distributed among 1107 farmers by 223 societies in the Sargodha district, Rs 27 million among 550 farmers by 116 societies in Khushab, Rs11.

5 million among 449 farmers from 84 societies in Mianwali and Rs 21 million to 1025 farmers of 169 societies.

He said that Rs99.63 million have been recovered adding that Rs40 million loans were also released in 2019 for Kharif crops among 1107 farmers in Sargodha district, Rs21.6 million among 550 farmers in Khushab, Rs 10.8 million loans to 449 farmers in Mianwali while Rs 19.5 million to 1025 farmers of Bhakkar district.

The livelihood of farmers was improving with the easy loans which will also contribute to overcome food shortage in the country and also boost the crops yields.