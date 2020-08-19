UrduPoint.com
Cooperative Deptt Made Recovery Of Rs 2925.98 Mln: Aslam Bharwana

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:10 PM

Cooperative deptt made recovery of Rs 2925.98 mln: Aslam Bharwana

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Cooperative Mehr Mohammad Aslam Bharwana said on Wednesday said that his department made recovery of Rs 2925.98 million, out of Rs 6879.56 million loans given to farmers during the last two years.

Talking to civil society representatives here at his office, he said said the entire focus of the present government was to provide employment and financial assistance to the poor people of the province.  Muhammad Aslam Bharwana said that plants were also being planted in collaboration with the society management to improve the environmentof cooperative housing societies.

Officers of the department were also present on the occasion.

