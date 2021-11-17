Cooperative Market fire incident affectees meet provincial minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo Wednesday said the Sindh government was standing with the traders affected by the fire in Saddar Cooperative Market and a committee had been constituted to assess their losses and find out the causes of the fire.

A summary for compensation will be sent to Sindh Chief Minister as soon as the report is received, he said while talking to a delegation of Saddar Cooperative Market Association at his office.

The delegation included President of the Association Muhammad Feroze, Abdul Aziz Ahmed, Muhammad Aslam, Hanif Memon, Waqar Ghauri, Adeel Shamsi and other office bearers.

On the occasion, the traders apprised the minister about details of fire at Saddar Cooperative Market and requested the Sindh government to compensate them.

Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo said Sindh government had set up a committee to determine the cause of fire which would submit its report soon. A summary would be sent to Sindh Chief Minister for compensation.

He added, 'Sindh government shares the grief of traders and would cooperate with them at all levels '.

Meanwhile the minister took notice of the fire incident at Victoria Center, Saddar and expressed his displeasure over the incidents at the markets and sought report from the concerned authorities.