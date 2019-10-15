UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cooperative Minister Visits NFC Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 08:28 PM

Cooperative minister visits NFC Society

Provincial Cooperative Minister Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana visited the NFC Society, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Cooperative Minister Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana visited the NFC Society, here on Tuesday.

He reviewed different matters pertaining to the residential society including the problems being faced by the residents.

He directed the administration committee of the society to solve the property related issues of people at the earliest and a report should also be submitted to him in this regard.

The minister promised early solution to matters pertaining to the society plots. He also checked the office record and planted a sapling under the tree plantation campaign.

Talking to the residents, he said that public service was the prime manifesto of the incumbent government because it is a government of the people and there was no room for any individual authority.

The government has inherited a number of problems and is working hard to complete public welfare projects, he added.

Related Topics

Mehar Government

Recent Stories

At Least 400 People Block Avenue, Stall Traffic in ..

3 minutes ago

Serbia to Sign Free Trade Deal With EAEU in Octobe ..

3 minutes ago

Dawat-e-Islami delegation calls on Governor Sindh

3 minutes ago

FATF satisfied with Pakistan's risk assessment stu ..

3 minutes ago

Arrangements finalized to observe Chehlum peaceful ..

8 minutes ago

PPDWP approves 11 development schemes

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.