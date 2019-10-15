Cooperative minister visits NFC Society

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Cooperative Minister Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana visited the NFC Society, here on Tuesday.

He reviewed different matters pertaining to the residential society including the problems being faced by the residents.

He directed the administration committee of the society to solve the property related issues of people at the earliest and a report should also be submitted to him in this regard.

The minister promised early solution to matters pertaining to the society plots. He also checked the office record and planted a sapling under the tree plantation campaign.

Talking to the residents, he said that public service was the prime manifesto of the incumbent government because it is a government of the people and there was no room for any individual authority.

The government has inherited a number of problems and is working hard to complete public welfare projects, he added.