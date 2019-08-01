UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cooperative Societies Urged To Play Role For Revenue Generation: Mohibullah Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 10:26 PM

Cooperative societies urged to play role for revenue generation: Mohibullah Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperative Mohibullah Khan here Thursday said that efforts were underway to provide maximum facilities to inactive cooperative societies and make them functional for facilitation of common man

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperative Mohibullah Khan here Thursday said that efforts were underway to provide maximum facilities to inactive cooperative societies and make them functional for facilitation of common man.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of Bara Mohmand Cooperative Society (BMCS) Peshawar. Secretary Livestock and Cooperative Muhammad Israr Khan, Cooperative Registrar Syed Mohammad Ali Shah, representatives of Agriculture Bank and Bank of Khyber and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

The minister was briefed by President of the BMCS regarding role of the society in strengthening mutual relations among masses. Speaking on the event, the minister said that entire problems confronted by cooperative societies would be resolved on emergency basis by the policies of government. He said that other registered societies should play their active and positive role for uplift of the province.

Mohibullah said that registered cooperative societies should be leased following rules and regulations and increase revenue generation for the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Bank Man Bank Of Khyber Event Government

Recent Stories

Opposition's countdown begun after defeat in Senat ..

17 minutes ago

Failure of move for removing Senate Chairman, vict ..

23 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad claims restoration of power ..

23 minutes ago

Havelian-Thakot Motorway to be completed by Feb 20 ..

23 minutes ago

PTI govt committed to take head on national challe ..

26 minutes ago

Prime Minister reiterates Pakistan's commitment in ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.