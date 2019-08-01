Cooperative societies urged to play role for revenue generation: Mohibullah Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperative Mohibullah Khan here Thursday said that efforts were underway to provide maximum facilities to inactive cooperative societies and make them functional for facilitation of common man.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of Bara Mohmand Cooperative Society (BMCS) Peshawar. Secretary Livestock and Cooperative Muhammad Israr Khan, Cooperative Registrar Syed Mohammad Ali Shah, representatives of Agriculture Bank and Bank of Khyber and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

The minister was briefed by President of the BMCS regarding role of the society in strengthening mutual relations among masses. Speaking on the event, the minister said that entire problems confronted by cooperative societies would be resolved on emergency basis by the policies of government. He said that other registered societies should play their active and positive role for uplift of the province.

Mohibullah said that registered cooperative societies should be leased following rules and regulations and increase revenue generation for the province.