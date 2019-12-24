Cooperative societies use name of government organizations to deceive people: Khurram Nawaz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Khurram Nawaz on Tuesday said the Cooperative Societies use name of government institutions to deceive the innocent people.

While chairing a meeting of Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Interior in Committee Room of NADRA HQ, he sought record of all housing societies in Islamabad. "Billions of rupees are collected from poor people and no plot is given to them" said Raja Khurram adding "Islamabad is a den of big frauds of housing societies".

Responding to the alleged fraud in the Society and giving wrong information to the National Assembly, the Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Society said that 54 plots were not in the revised layout plan, for which the previous management of the Society is responsible and inquiry may be initiated against it.

Circle Registrar told the Committee that proceedings for recovery of Rs. 4 billion from the previous management of the Society are being carried out whereas inquiry was also initiated against them for submitting false information to the National Assembly.

Responding to the quarry, he said that there are 41 cooperative housing societies registered in Islamabad and 200 societies are managed by Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The Society and the Registrar were asked to submit detailed report on the issue along with all supporting documents.

The Committee asked the Circle Registrar to submit information about administrators of the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Society who served in different tenures and also submit detail of projects including how many people were allotted plots.

One of the former presidents of the Society is now a minster in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, observed Raja Khurram adding the Committee will send cases to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Committee also directed the Circle Registrar to submit detail regarding Societies against which action was taken due to frauds committed by them; amount or land recovered from them.

The Committee also passed the bill titled "The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2019 (moved by Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, (MNA).

The Interior Ministry officials briefed the Committee on issue of granting dual nationality to Pakistanis living in Malaysia.

They informed that the government is planning to start negotiation with the Government of Malaysia on the issue of granting dual nationality to Pakistanis.