Coordinated Action Launched To Remove Beggars From City's Streets: Additional Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 11:38 AM

District Administration launched a coordinated action against beggars mostly among children taking alms at local bazaars and streets in densely populated areas of the city, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ehsanul Haq said Friday

Ehsanul Haq who is also acting as focal person of anti-beggar campaign said the campaign was initiated upon receiving a great number of complaints from citizens against beggars thriving around hotels and in markets especially across the city.

He said the drive was kicked off in collaboration with Social Welfare Department and several professional beggars were arrested with FIRs registered against them.

Meanwhile, natives among professionals belonging to different field of lives expressed concern over the grave situation which had left peace of the society in jeopardy.

Educationist and former principal of Government Post Graduate College Iftikhar Ahmad said a rapid increase of beggars in the city had made their shopping almost difficult.

He said children are asset of the nation but unfortunately they left ignored on roads and streets to collect alms.

Shopkeepers including Yusuf and others lamented as the city with a huge population of 4.5 million runs without Child Protection Bureau. According to them, child begging has emerged as a sensitive social issue and the authority should take immediate action to control it.

"The administration was paying attention to this issue and it would be overcome soon", Additional Commissioner General assured.

