Coordinated approach is needed to combat spread of Coronavirus: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi emphasized on coordinated approach by the international community to combat spread of coronavirus here on Tuesday.

In a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Foreign Minister said COVID-19 spread to almost all countries of the world, and the situation demands a coordinated approach.

Expressing deep concern over the loss of precious lives, Shah Mahmood Qureshi lauded the steps being taken by the French authorities to contain the virus, and thanked the Foreign Minister for looking after 13 Pakistanis affected in France.

He also briefed Foreign Minister Le Drian about the measures underway in Pakistan to contain the outbreak.

In view of the situation in Iran, Shah Mahmood Qureshi underscored the need for immediate lifting of sanctions and extending humanitarian assistance to enable Iranian authorities to save precious human lives.

He also expressed deep concern over the continuing communication and movement lockdown in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which is depriving eight million Kashmiris of critical information and essential medical supplies needed to effectively contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The French Foreign Minister agreed with the Foreign Minister's assessment of the situation in Iran and the need to provide debt relief to developing countries, and expressed his intention to raise the lifting of sanctions on Iran with the IMF, as well as providing debt relief to developing countries at the G-20.