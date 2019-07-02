'Coordinated efforts imperative to address issues of water, energy, food security'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) ::Experts of a consultative session on "Food Trends, Challenges and Sustainable Strategies under Changing Climate" have stressed the need of coordinated efforts to address effectively multi-centric issues of water, energy and food security in contrary to the growing population and depleting water and environmental resources.

The event was held at CAS Auditorium, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad in collaboration with Water Environmental Forum, HASHO Foundation and Asia Foundation on Monday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said that water, energy, biodiversity, food and climate change are the global agenda items of all summits being held at international level.

He said that water conservation in Barani areas is another frontier to be explored as during rainy season water needs to be stored at farm level by digging ponds with plastic surface so that stored water may not suffer seepage and be used during dry days.

He urged the scientists to work for putting an impact on the society based on their innovative techniques making the human life easier.

Former senator Nisar A. Memon while describing the situation an outcome of multiple factors said that his organization is bringing all stakeholders on board to strategize the future line of action.

Dr. Riaz Hussain Qureshi, Focal person CAS-AFS Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad Chatha, Dr. Ali Touqeer Sheikh National program director Lead Pakistan, Punjab Team Leader of Action on Climate Today Sumaira Samad, Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq and others also spoke on the occasion.