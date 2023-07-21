Coordinated efforts related to hygiene of women in Balochistan yield encouraging results: Dr Tahira

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Chairperson of MHM Secretariat Quetta and Director Health Department Dr. Tahira Kamal Baloch said that coordinated efforts related to the hygiene of women in Balochistan were yielding encouraging results.

She expressed these views while addressing a day-long training workshop organized to create awareness about MHM held at a local hotel here Friday.

The program was also attended by the representatives of GIZ, UNICEF, Qatar Charity and members of the civil society.

Media expert and lead facilitator, Shafaqat Aziz, on the occasion, highlighted various aspects of reporting on women's reproductive health.

Dr. Tahira Kamal Baloch while addressing the participants of the workshop, said that the formation of MHM Technical Working Group was implemented in 2020.

Before its implementation, it was difficult to talk about the reproductive health of women in Balochistan, but it is a welcome thing that now it is openly expressed and measures are proposed to solve the problems, she told.

She underlined the need for taking joint efforts and said "Women and girls are facing serious problems, keeping in mind the traditions. The media has to highlight these problems in a very careful manner so that the decision makers may come up with their concrete solutions.

Senior journalists Shehzada Zulfiqar, Manzoor Baloch, GIZ consultant Shahana Tabasim, UNICEF representative Falak Naz also spoke on the occasion.