Coordinated efforts required to improve the state of child rights in Pakistan: Ejaz Alam Augustine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Save the Children Pakistan organized a closing ceremony for the Sida (Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency) funded CSOs Appropriation Program at a local hotel on Thursday to commemorate the successful completion of its five-year intervention, which focused on working with partner Civil Society Organizations, alliances and networks on the thematic areas of Child Protection and Child Rights Governance.

Speaking at the event, Ejaz Alam Augustine, Provincial Minister, Human Rights, Punjab appreciated Save the Children's efforts to improve the state of Child Rights in Pakistan in view of Pakistan's international commitments.

The Minister lauded Save the Children's contribution to support the government, ministries and departments, civil society organizations, policymakers, and children in strengthening protection mechanisms to prevent and respond to violence against children and for creating and strengthening a vigilant civil society to support the government deliver on its international commitments for child rights.

He added that approximately 47% of Pakistan's total population and unfortunately, Pakistan has not been able to deliver on its international and national commitments towards child rights but the current government is striving to change this situation with a public-private partnership, and initiatives like the Sida program are needed to support the government's efforts.

Speaking at the event, Ghulam Farooq, Director Program Operations, Save the Children stated "Save the Children is a child-focused organization and through the Sida program, we established Child Protection Units (CPUs) at Social Welfare Departments and Child Protection Desks at the department of education, health, women development, law and judiciary, labor, and police in targeted districts.

All these CPUs are operational and sustained by respective district SWD's & provide protection support to over 22,000 children.

He further added Save the Children worked with street children and provided them with protection support including birth registration, psycho-social help, life skills-based education, and linked them with safety nets. The program also worked with academic and policy makers to address corporal punishment at schools and adopt positive disciplining methodologies.

Save the Children built the capacities of 109 parliamentarians 163 media personnel's in the area of child rights. Under the program through child-led advocacy activities such as child clubs, press conferences, walks, demonstrations, dialogues, sessions, consultations, and workshops, Save the Children Pakistan supported the government to meet its obligation to implement the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and Universal Periodic Review (UPR) recommendations.

The event was attended by staff of Save the Children, partner civil society organizations, beneficiary children, key journalists, and reporters. The participants were harmonized with the view that children are not only our future are collaborative and concentrated efforts are needed for securing this future.