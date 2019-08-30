UrduPoint.com
Coordinated Efforts Vital To Root Out Menace Of Drug: Afridi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 02:00 PM

Coordinated efforts vital to root out menace of drug: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday emphasized Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to take further stringent measures to root out menace of drug and ensure coordinated efforts with other law enforcement agencies to get more success.

Speaking here at passing out parade ceremony of 107 ANF personnel, he lauded ANF for conducting countrywide counter narcotics operations and securing the citizens as well as international borders despite limited manpower and financial resources.

He also mentioned about the drug use in educational institutions and emphasized ANF to take strict measures to counter these elements for protection of youth from drugs. He also praised efforts of other law enforcement agencies in counter narcotics and urged to enhance inter agency cooperation.

Commandant ANF academy Brigadier Abdul Hamid, Director General ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, Commander ASF North Brigadier Irfan Zafar, Director FIA Academy Syed Fareed Ali, Drug Liaison Officers of other countries, representatives of UNODC and donor agencies and families of the passing out trainees were also present on the occasion.

The passing out parade of Anti Narcotics Force Academy Basic Course-4 was held after successful completion of training of two basic courses of Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors and Constables.

It was a six months training conducted at ANF Academy, Islamabad in different aspects including academics, physical efficiency, firing, morality and discipline. A total of 107 ANF trainees including ninety-nine male and eight female were passed out of which eight were Sub-Inspectors, 23 Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 76 Constables.

The Minister for Narcotics Control witnessed the passing out ceremony, congratulated the trainees and wished for success in their professional life. He highlighted the role of youth conventions and youth ambassador program to create awareness among youth against drug use. He also thanked the foreign guests and stressed that fighting against the drug menace is a shared responsibility of world community.

He said that ANF is well aware of its international obligations and is committed to its role in drugs eradication with its international partners.

DG Cane in SI/ASI Basic course-4 was received by trainee SI Asjad Imtiaz. Commandant medal was received by trainee ASI Nadeem Khan Laghari. DG Cane in Constables Basic course-4 was received by trainee Constable Muhammad Awais while Commandant Medal was received by trainee Constable Tahir Bilal.

The minister appreciated DG ANF, Commandant ANF Academy and Instructors for conducting successful training with limited resources

