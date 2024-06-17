Coordinated operation continue to ensure cleanliness: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) The Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Monday said that city administration was working under a comprehensive plan to ensure removal and disposal of offal and other municipal waste to ensure cleanliness in the metropolis during Eid-ul-Azha days.

The Mayor, while talking to media persons after offering the Eid prayers, said that Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), Town administration and Sindh Solid Waste Management board were working in close coordination to ensure thorough implementation on the cleanliness plan.

He informed that 99 collection points had been set up in all the 25 towns of Karachi to collect the offal of sacrificial animals while ditches were dug at Jam Jakhro, Sharafi goth and other landfill sites for safely dumping the offal.

He said that around 98000 metric tons of offal of sacrificial animals and 50000 metric tons of solid waste would be collected and disposed of during three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

SSWMB and towns administration were asked to collect and dispose of the offal and other waste efficiently, he said and added “We are trying our best to provide relief to the people on the occasion of Eid.”

The Mayor said that fumigation would be carried out and limestone powder would be sprinkled at the collection points in order to prevent bed odor and ensure hygiene.

Responding to a query Murtaza Wahab informed that section 144 Cr.PC has been enacted to prevent littering of offal on streets and public places and strict action will be taken against the person found involved in such activities.

He further informed that Inspector General of Police Sindh has assured the Chief Sindh that police personnel will be deployed at the waste and offal collection points to provide security to municipal and SSWMB officials engaged in cleanliness operations.