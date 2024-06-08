- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Coordinated strategy be adopted to eliminate encroachments from the city: Mayor Karachi
Coordinated Strategy Be Adopted To Eliminate Encroachments From The City: Mayor Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 06:53 PM
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that a strong and coordinated strategy should be adopted to eliminate encroachments from the city
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that a strong and coordinated strategy should be adopted to eliminate encroachments from the city.
He expressed these views on Saturday while presiding over separate meetings of the Estate Department, Land Department, Anti-Encroachments Department and Council Department.
The meeting noted that buildings that started construction within the boundaries of KMC should be monitored, if they are built illegally, immediate legal action should be taken against it. Encroachment creates deterioration in the city, especially traffic accidents increase, if encroachments are established on footpaths.
Municipal Commissioner KMC S. M. Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner South Captain Retired Altaf Sario, Additional SSP South, SSP East and, the concerned departmental heads participated in the meeting.
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that encroachments should be cleared from the footpaths located in different areas of the city, especially in the South and East District. If there are encroachments on footpaths, people walk on the streets causing traffic accidents, he added.
The mayor directed the Senior Director of Land Sabah ul islam and Senior Director of Anti-Encroachment Imran Rajput to work together with the district administration to carry out operations against encroachments.
He said that encroachments should never be established especially in front or around the Parks, playgrounds and places of worship, he said that the land mafia has built shops by placing containers on footpaths so these should be removed immediately.
No pressure should be accepted in this regard, he added.
The mayor said that shopkeepers have also set up encroachments inside the markets of KMC and have crossed the limits of their shops and occupied the corridors and pedestrian space which must be abolished. He directed the additional directors and deputy directors present in the meeting to take effective action in their respective areas and play their roles to end encroachments.
He said that disciplinary action would be taken against the officers who do not perform.
The mayor said that during one year of mayorship, he has understood the performance of all the officers, so it would be better if the officers fulfil their responsibilities with hard work, dedication and in a transparent manner, otherwise, he has to take action against the officers.
The mayor said that the officers of the Anti-Encroachments and Land Department should not keep their eyes closed on encroachments but keep a close eye on their respective areas and discourage the land mafia and miscreants by taking action against encroachments at the initial level so that the city can get better and the flow of traffic on the roads also improve.
Recent Stories
Turkish envoy calls for increasing bilateral trade to $5bn
Italy votes in EU election with Meloni poised as powerbroker
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tribute to martyred constables
CM takes notice of death of two children at Sahiwal hospital
Minister visits cattle market, reviews arrangements
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves Punjab’s first-ever livesto ..
Ukraine targets airfield in south Russia with drones
PTDC two-day int’l symposium to explore economic prospects
CCP signs first international MoU with Chinese market regulator
Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; check details here
Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stressed
Chairperson BISP conducts surprise visit of payment campsite to check facilities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Turkish envoy calls for increasing bilateral trade to $5bn4 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tribute to martyred constables4 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of death of two children at Sahiwal hospital4 minutes ago
-
Minister visits cattle market, reviews arrangements6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves Punjab’s first-ever livestock card & farmers’ ..6 minutes ago
-
Jashan-e-Baharan Polo Tournament starts at Astore27 minutes ago
-
PTDC two-day int’l symposium to explore economic prospects18 minutes ago
-
KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan36 minutes ago
-
Seminar on World Food Safety Day held in Kohat36 minutes ago
-
Buledi chairs 'The Role of Tribal Structures' panel37 minutes ago
-
Meeting of Mines Welfare Board held37 minutes ago
-
Shazia urges govt to convene NEC meeting37 minutes ago