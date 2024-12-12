Coordination Among Departments Imperative For Successful Polio Drives: DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Thursday directed to improve Coordination among the concerned departments for the success of polio campaigns in the district.
He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding polio drives in the district during December.
The DC also reviewed the micro plan for polio campaigns in the district.
He pointed out that UCMOs and areas in charge of the campaigns would be reshuffled over poor performances, adding the concerned officials should ensure their presence in the training sessions.
He directed to immunisation of polio drops to missing children up to 5 years under the micro plan.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 83,000 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Holy Quran and the life of last Prophet (PBUH) real guidance for all of us: Saleem Haider11 minutes ago
-
"Preparing Leadership for the Future" workshop concludes at UoS:11 minutes ago
-
DC for strict actions against units causing smog11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan outlines apocalyptic impacts of climate change on its population, economy at ICJ11 minutes ago
-
OPF set up 24 educational institutions in country, more than 17000 students studying21 minutes ago
-
Five women killed in traffic accident in Balochistan51 minutes ago
-
Demand for dry fruits soars in capital amid winter season51 minutes ago
-
President Zardari for greater Chinese investment in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
UNHCR team visits Rohingya refugees in IIOJK: Inquires about their conditions2 hours ago
-
DC visits SES to review facilities for students2 hours ago
-
National Seminar on Ageing and Inclusive Development Held in Islamabad12 hours ago