Coordination among departments imperative for successful polio drives: DC

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Thursday directed to improve Coordination among the concerned departments for the success of polio campaigns in the district.

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding polio drives in the district during December.

The DC also reviewed the micro plan for polio campaigns in the district.

He pointed out that UCMOs and areas in charge of the campaigns would be reshuffled over poor performances, adding the concerned officials should ensure their presence in the training sessions.

He directed to immunisation of polio drops to missing children up to 5 years under the micro plan.

