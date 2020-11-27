UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coordination Among Different Stakeholders Must For Improved Economy: President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

Coordination among different stakeholders must for improved economy: President

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that coordination among different stakeholders was a must for improved economy.

Speaking to the delegation of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee (SILC) here, he stressed on the industrialists to join hands for solution of the issues faced by business community.

The president reiterated the need of collective efforts for development of Pakistan as an industrial hub, according to a press release issued here.  Replying to queries of members of SILC, he said that a consortium was needed to be formed for planning and implementation of new projects and for better facilitation of new industrialists.

The president urged K-Electric for uninterrupted supply of electricity to Industries by placing separate feeders and also emphasized that special measures should be taken for infrastructure development and water supply for better working of factories.

Mass Transit Program would solve the problems of industrial workers, he added.  The president said that a criteria be made for establishing an advisory committee for better implementation of Karachi transformation plan.

He urged on the need of one window operation for early disposal and verification of cases for establishment of new industries.  Dr Arif Alvi said that development of Special Economic Zones was the key for robust growth of industrial sector as China had also developed its industries through SEZs.

He urged the industrialists to join hands for developing and setting up industries in potential economic zones.  The committee led by Shariq Vohra, Zahid Saeed, Salim-uz-Zaman and others vowed to hold the meeting within months.

\932

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Electricity Business Water China Hub Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Some of Switzerland's super-rich feel Covid crunch ..

39 minutes ago

Livestock processing may pose a COVID-19 public he ..

39 minutes ago

Commissioner bans wedding events at night from Dec ..

39 minutes ago

Moscow Protests in Connection With Entry of US Des ..

39 minutes ago

Khurshid thanks Prime Minister for his nomination ..

55 minutes ago

ASEAN Became China's Top Trade Partner in 1st Half ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.